Local woman able to thank veterans in person at Nov. 11 ceremony

Remembrance Day services took place in four Langley neighbourhoods on Nov. 11, 2019. (Victoria Tronina/Unsplash)

Dear Editor,

I was so impressed with people who were quiet while the reading of the fallen was read.

During the prayer so many removed their hats.

I was able to shake the hands of some of the veterans.

I am very proud and thankful for all their service.

Shirley Scott, Langley