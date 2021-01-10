Several Canadian politicians have been caught travelling outside of the country in recent months, despite government regulations and orders intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, Septemer 2020)

LETTER: Langley resident points to double standard of politicians caught travelling abroad

The rules for politicians should be the same as for average Canadians

Dear Editor,

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard went to Hawaii on vacation after her government imposed a strict lockdown on Albertans. Premier Jason Kenney must fire Tracy Allard. Saskatchewan’s Minister of Highways Joe Hargrave took a secret vacation to Palm Springs after his government imposed a strict lockdown on Saskatchewan. Premier Scott Moe must fire Joe Hargrave.

There seems to be one rule for the people and one rule for the government.

Travel is legal. But for people enforcing a lockdown to evade it, is unethical.

Dean Clark, Langley

