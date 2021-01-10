LETTER: Langley resident points to double standard of politicians caught travelling abroad

Dear Editor,
Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard went to Hawaii on vacation after her government imposed a strict lockdown on Albertans. Premier Jason Kenney must fire Tracy Allard. Saskatchewan’s Minister of Highways Joe Hargrave took a secret vacation to Palm Springs after his government imposed a strict lockdown on Saskatchewan. Premier Scott Moe must fire Joe Hargrave.
• WEB POLL: Should vacationing politicians resign from office?
There seems to be one rule for the people and one rule for the government.
Travel is legal. But for people enforcing a lockdown to evade it, is unethical.
Dean Clark, Langley
