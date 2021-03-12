LETTER: Langley resident questions B.C.’s vaccine booking system

B.C. allowed patchwork quilt of appointment booking methods that didn’t work well, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

For the second day in a row, B.C. seniors faced long waits to get through to the government’s phone in vaccine appointment booking system.

Instead of opting for a province wide online system, the government chose patchwork phone system that is leaving seniors and the vulnerable British Columbians upset and frustrated.

In other provinces, online systems have managed to book tens of thousands of vaccination appointments for seniors.

The government has no excuse. They knew these vaccines were coming. They are responsible for ensuring a system is in place that will give seniors and vulnerable British Columbians access to these life saving vaccines.

Dean Clark, Langley

• READ MORE: Vaccine rollout: Seniors age 85+ can register for COVID immunization

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor