LETTER: Langley resident questions MP pay raises during pandemic

Dear Editor,

Describing the MPs receiving a pay raise, doesn’t that just boil your blood?

I mean, our members of parliament, you would think that they would know that the severe economic downturn would be the worst possible time for them to be padding their pockets with a pay raise, but a pay raise is exactly what they’re going to be getting.

And estimates that for your basic MP it’ll be about $3,000.

And what really makes this a tough pill to swallow for taxpayers is that our politicians in Ottawa are already extremely well paid.

Dean Clark, Walnut Grove

