LETTER: Langley resident questions MP pay raises during pandemic

Dear Editor,
Describing the MPs receiving a pay raise, doesn’t that just boil your blood?
I mean, our members of parliament, you would think that they would know that the severe economic downturn would be the worst possible time for them to be padding their pockets with a pay raise, but a pay raise is exactly what they’re going to be getting.
And estimates that for your basic MP it’ll be about $3,000.
And what really makes this a tough pill to swallow for taxpayers is that our politicians in Ottawa are already extremely well paid.
Dean Clark, Walnut Grove
.
