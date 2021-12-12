LETTER: Langley resident responds to opinion column with additional history

Got an opinion to share? Send in a letter to the editor

The Titanic sank on its maiden voyage from Europe to North America in 1912. (Files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Matthew Claxton opinion column Failures are fascinating, Langley Advance Times, Dec. 2.

‘Project Habakkuk’ refers to a Biblical story from 612 BC regarding the destruction of Jerusalem. Similarly so to the destructions caused between Germany and Britain 1940 to 1945, when scientists were building “indestructible” ice floating boats.

Ingenious but not practical did not mean failures. Experiences aren’t necessary mistakes but part of a strategy.

In other words, never be afraid to do something new. Remember, amateurs built the Ark. Professionals built the Titanic.

George Lieuwen, Murrayville



Letter to the Editor