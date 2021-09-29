Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley resident said politicians fumbling SkyTrain extension

Line to Langley taking too long to build, letter writer argues

Dear Editor,

The reason the SkyTrain extension from Surrey to Langley is going to take as long as the construction of the Pyramids is obviously because it has been ‘touched’ by the hands of Justin Trudeau, John Horgan and Doug McCallum.

How do we so often get ourselves into these ‘political people situations’?

James Charles, Langley

.

• READ MORE: Surrey mayor says Surrey-Langley SkyTrain opening dleay to 2028 is ‘disconcerting’

• READ MORE: SkyTrain’s planned completion to Langley always later than 2025, official say

