LETTER: Langley resident says it’s time to open Walnut Grove pool

Follow Netherlands’ example and open pool with rules, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

I would like to talk about the reopening of Walnut Grove Pool.

In the last six months the residents of Walnut Grove have accepted the closure of the pool. In reality the CoVID situation has not really improved despite the closures.

I think the time has come to re-open the pool, allow people to arrive swim ready and leave after 45 minutes of swimming. No washroom or locker room access. Children should be allowed to continue their swimming education, specifically Langley residents.

In the Netherlands, pools have reopened with no ill effect. I am sure we can manage likewise.

My question is how much longer do Walnut Grove residents have to wait?

Katy De Geus, Walnut Grove

LETTER: Langley resident says it's time to open Walnut Grove pool

