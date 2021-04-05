LETTER: Langley resident shocked to see people yelling at staff at COVID testing site

People worked throughout winter to care for public and should not be treated this way, writer says

Cars lined up for COVID-19 tests at the Langley test collection centre at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus at 20901 Langley Bypass on Saturday, Feb. 13. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

I wanted to express my gratitude to the staff working at Langley’s testing and vaccination site.

They have been working tirelessly outside all through the winter.

When I had my own COVID scare, they are compassionate and efficient. From those directing traffic to the nurses testing and vaccinating, they are doing a hard job in a stressful environment.

I was dismayed today to pass by and see people yelling at them through megaphones. Because I live nearby, I can still hear them yelling a couple of hours later.

It is hard to stomach members of our community treating these essential workers with such disrespect. I respect the right to peaceful protest, but it broke my heart to see those working there, getting vaccinated or needing a test, having to do so while being yelled at.

So, I just wanted to say that I am very proud to see these workers, and their patients, doing their best to tune it out and keep moving forward.

None of this has been easy, and it is something we can all try to do as well.

Shawn Feddes, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Kootenay seniors fined $3,450 after failing to show proof of COVID test in day trip to U.S.

• READ MORE: Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

CoronavirusLetter to the Editorvaccines