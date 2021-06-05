Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley resident sides with dog owner in condo curfuffle

Letter writers have been sharing their views since the story was published

Dear Editor,

[Re: Dog’s height leads to $200 a week in fines, Langley Advance Times, May 27]

This is horrible! The owner measured her dog in the standard way when they moved in and now because of some complaint the definitions are changed.

They have lived there for two years, had the dog for over 10 years. There is no way they should be forced to give her up or move. To relinquish a dog who has bonded to its owners is nothing more than cruel.

Black labs are well known for being well behaved, gentle and protective, who may bark in warning of something suspicious. This is quite unlike the little dogs who seem to bark at everything that moves and are often untrained, being treated like cuddly toy.

The strata council should be glad to have a such a protective family dog on their property, otherwise they may have to hire a guard dog.

Norma Johnson, Langley City



