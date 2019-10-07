LETTER: Langley resident skeptical about rail signs’ real intent

Dear Editor,
My main concern about these new rail crossing warning signs is that if you are not a long time resident of Langley you will find it difficult to figure out a bypass route by which time the train will have already passed.
My other concern is about the exorbitant cost of the signs.
If I didn’t know better I would say it’s simply a way of softening public opinion by the local government and the railroads so as to ease their concerns about the upcoming mega increase in train traffic.
Jeff Laurie, Langley