A rendering of one of the railway crossing information signs in Langley. (Photo: gov.bc.ca)

LETTER: Langley resident skeptical about rail signs’ real intent

Costly signs are meant to soften up the public ahead of big hikes in rail traffic, writer contends

Dear Editor,

My main concern about these new rail crossing warning signs is that if you are not a long time resident of Langley you will find it difficult to figure out a bypass route by which time the train will have already passed.

My other concern is about the exorbitant cost of the signs.

If I didn’t know better I would say it’s simply a way of softening public opinion by the local government and the railroads so as to ease their concerns about the upcoming mega increase in train traffic.

Jeff Laurie, Langley

• READ more: Electronic rail warning signs go up in Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Langley letter writer argues against human-caused climate change

Just Posted

Aldergrove parents at odds over potential middle school at D.W. Poppy

Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) held Langley School District’s third community consultation… Continue reading

Sports car goes up in flames in Langley Sunday afternoon

The driver of a Corvette escaped serious injury when his car caught fire in Brookswood

VIDEO: Kittens find forever homes at Langley floor business

For five years, Nufloors owner Nick Kaplanis has been helping LAPS help cats

Twelve-year-old Langley hit-and-run victim regains consciousness

Jesse Brown faces a long and arduous recovery, father Tony Brown said

SPORTS BRIEFS: Langley golfers named players of the year, Thunderbirds begin season

A roundup of Langley-centric sports stories

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

All federal leaders gather in capital for potentially pivotal English debate

How leaders come off when facing opponents directly can buoy or sink a campaign

President’s Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula recalled

The agency says no illnesses have been linked to the produc

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

B.C. education minister defends NDP actions as teachers remain without contract

Rob Fleming made the comment in Sidney after opening a play ground

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Delta police officer nearly hits cab going the wrong way, hands out $368 ticket

Cab driver received a $368 fine

VIDEO: Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Real estate market ‘in a tailspin,’ Andrew Wilkinson says

Most Read