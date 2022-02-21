LETTER: Langley resident still takes pride in the Canadian flag

Langley letter writer still takes pride in the Canadian flag. (Jeff McIntosh)

Dear Editor,

I have had a Canadian flag on the front of my house for the 36 years I have lived in the Township of Langley.

On Canada Day, I add several more.

On Remembrance Day, I am proud to have it flying.

I wear a Canada hat (I own many). I wear my Canada T-shirts and sweatshirts all year long.

I do all this, because I am proud to be a Canadian and to honour my country and what it stands for.

The protests in the last few weeks have forced me to remove my flag and not wear my hat in public.

I do not, in anyway, want to be compared to the protesters. I know others who feel the same way.

It is a shame that we are not using our flags to support Canadian athletes in the Olympics, but instead it is being represented as a symbol of protest for the world to see by an ignorant few.

Philip Tailleur, Langley

Letter to the Editor

