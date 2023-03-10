LETTER: Langley resident unimpressed with drug decriminalization

Governments can sure move fast when they want to, letter writer noted

RCMP gave a photo example to a Vernon council of what 2.5 grams of decriminalized illicit drugs could look like. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP/Special to Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Cocaine sale a tall tale, langleyadvancetimes.com, March 9]

Mule-train cocaine

Like Premier Eby, I, too, at first was astonished “that Health Canada would do that” – give such quick approval to B.C.’s cocaine supply.

However, it makes perfect sense that when cocaine is legalized, our entrepreneurs line up to jump into the supply market to profit. By legalizing even a small quantity of cocaine, our province automatically authorized Health Canada (HC) to move to approve supply. This is HC’s role.

What was Eby thinking? What was I thinking?

Unlike snails-pace approval for health care funding, it’s the unfamiliar speed of Trudeau’s mule-train service delivery that astonishes.

Larri Woodrow, Walnut Grove

