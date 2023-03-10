LETTER: Langley resident unimpressed with drug decriminalization

Dear Editor,
[Re: Cocaine sale a tall tale, langleyadvancetimes.com, March 9]
Mule-train cocaine
Like Premier Eby, I, too, at first was astonished “that Health Canada would do that” – give such quick approval to B.C.’s cocaine supply.
However, it makes perfect sense that when cocaine is legalized, our entrepreneurs line up to jump into the supply market to profit. By legalizing even a small quantity of cocaine, our province automatically authorized Health Canada (HC) to move to approve supply. This is HC’s role.
What was Eby thinking? What was I thinking?
Unlike snails-pace approval for health care funding, it’s the unfamiliar speed of Trudeau’s mule-train service delivery that astonishes.
Larri Woodrow, Walnut Grove
