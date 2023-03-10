RCMP gave a photo example to a Vernon council of what 2.5 grams of decriminalized illicit drugs could look like. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP/Special to Black Press Media)

RCMP gave a photo example to a Vernon council of what 2.5 grams of decriminalized illicit drugs could look like. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP/Special to Black Press Media)

LETTER: Langley resident unimpressed with drug decriminalization

Governments can sure move fast when they want to, letter writer noted

Dear Editor,

[Re: Cocaine sale a tall tale, langleyadvancetimes.com, March 9]

Mule-train cocaine

Like Premier Eby, I, too, at first was astonished “that Health Canada would do that” – give such quick approval to B.C.’s cocaine supply.

However, it makes perfect sense that when cocaine is legalized, our entrepreneurs line up to jump into the supply market to profit. By legalizing even a small quantity of cocaine, our province automatically authorized Health Canada (HC) to move to approve supply. This is HC’s role.

What was Eby thinking? What was I thinking?

Unlike snails-pace approval for health care funding, it’s the unfamiliar speed of Trudeau’s mule-train service delivery that astonishes.

Larri Woodrow, Walnut Grove

.

• READ MORE: Original story on company’s licence for cocaine

• READ MORE: Expert generally agrees with drug decriminalization but still has questions

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WEB POLL: Should the government have a public hearing into election interference allegations?

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters tackle blaze at old Clayton Elementary School on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)
Surrey firefighters save old Clayton Elementary School

RCMP gave a photo example to a Vernon council of what 2.5 grams of decriminalized illicit drugs could look like. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP/Special to Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley resident unimpressed with drug decriminalization

Langley City hall. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City will need residents’ approval to borrow $15 million

Cora Goodyear snapped this shot of what she identified as a black-tailed doe, climbing a bank on Allard Crescent, west of Fort Langley in the Derby Reach area, on Tuesday morning. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Wildlife in all its wonder

Pop-up banner image