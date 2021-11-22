LETTER: Langley resident wants government to fight climate in a different way

Dear Editor,

The recent mudslides and flooding will hopefully show our provincial and federal governments that they are totaling throwing money away in their misguided fight against climate change.

All the money they have spent and plan to spend on fighting climate change will not make the slightest difference to the people whose lives have been impacted by the recent climate events.

It is time our elected governments start spending our tax dollars on things that will make a difference. Canada accounts for less than three per cent of global carbon emissions so even if we were to get to net zero emissions these floods would still happen.

We need to spend our tax dollars preparing for the impacts of climate change rather than wasting money just to show the world we are “green.”

B.C. needs an active forest fire warning system including manned fire lookout towers in all forested areas near settled regions. We also need firefighting teams on standby during fire season so that they can respond while new fires are less than two hectares as it has been shown that if we put out the small fires quickly, we won’t have the expense of fighting large fires.

We also need to build or rebuild the dikes in all regions of the province that are subject to flooding. Main highways and bridges must also be built to withstand much greater water levels.

Forget about subsidizing electric cars. They are useless in a flood or a forest fire. Spend our tax dollars on preventing the destruction that climate change is racking on our people.

David Nielsen, Walnut Grove

Climate crisisLetter to the Editor