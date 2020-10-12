LETTER: Langley resident wants Trans Canada widened all the way to Hope

The region’s key roadway needs to be wider through the whole Fraser Valley, letter writer contends

A stalled vehicle westbound, west of 248th Street on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley was causing a visual distraction the morning of Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Drive BC photo)

Dear Editor,

I want to know which party is going to twin HWY 1 all the way to Hope…

This is the major issue facing all Fraser valley voters. The parking lot that is the Trans Canada Highway affects our ability to get around.

G.Gregoire, Walnut Grove

