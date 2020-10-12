A stalled vehicle westbound, west of 248th Street on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley was causing a visual distraction the morning of Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Drive BC photo)

LETTER: Langley resident wants Trans Canada widened all the way to Hope

The region’s key roadway needs to be wider through the whole Fraser Valley, letter writer contends

Dear Editor,

I want to know which party is going to twin HWY 1 all the way to Hope…

This is the major issue facing all Fraser valley voters. The parking lot that is the Trans Canada Highway affects our ability to get around.

G.Gregoire, Walnut Grove

• READ MORE: Valley traffic congested after TransCanada Highway crash in Langley

.

Letter to the Editortrans-canada highway

Most Read