LETTER: Langley resident wonders if Canadians would fight for their homeland like Ukranians are doing

Local senior contemplative as war’s first anniversary approaches

Dear Editor,

Millions have fled Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Langley welcomes war refugees.

We also admire those who have chosen to stay to fight Putin’s aggression attempting to save their homeland, and perhaps ours as well.

If war came to Canada and Langley, where would we flee?

And what proportion of our able-bodied men and women between ages 18 and 60 would choose to stay and join the fight?

We admire President Zelensky and all Ukrainians who have committed to fight this dictatorship.

I also ask, how would our leader compare with Ukraine’s?

We don’t know until tested.

Putin has forced us to reflect upon our fundamental values, which is a good thing.

Larri Woodrow, Walnut Grove

P.S. Born in 1938 in the Comox Valley, I have childhood memories of blackout exercises with sirens, food ration tickets, troops training in fields using mock-up landing barges, our community beach park lined with coils of razor wire, troops on long marches along rural roads accompanied by trucks and Bren gun carriers, and my childhood dreams.

