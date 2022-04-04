LETTER: Langley resident wonders why muncipal elections don’t have ward system

Reader points to many other jurisdictions that have elected officials represent a particular area

Dear Editor,

The 2022 civic election is coming up in about eight months time.

I wonder if anyone can explain to me why B.C. is the only jurisdiction in the entire world to hold their civic elections without some sort of ward or neighbourhood system?

The rest of Canada, the U.S.A., Europe and Australia all have various neighbourhood systems.

I haven’t been able to find a city, town or village in South America, Africa or Asia that doesn’t also utilize such a system.

I don’t know about North Korea but would hope B.C. doesn’t stand shoulder to shoulder with that country in their non use of a system used by the rest of the world.

Would appreciate anyone being able to explain to me why this corner of the world is so out of step.

Fred Girling, Fort Langley

