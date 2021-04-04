A significant portion of North Langley was without power for several hours in late March 2021, prompting big lines at local fast food restaurants. (File photo)

A significant portion of North Langley was without power for several hours in late March 2021, prompting big lines at local fast food restaurants. (File photo)

LETTER: Langley residents power through outage sustained with fast food

One of those who lost power found everyone had the same idea – go eat

Dear Editor,

A funny thing I’d like to share: Langley power outage causes fast food gridlock.

It was only the beginning of a 20+ hour power outage on Sunday, when hungry Langley citizens caused gridlock at two adjacent fast-food eateries.

• READ MORE: Langley was one of the hardest hig during Lower Mainland windstorm, BC Hydro says

Around 1 p.m., the power had been off for a few hours, I asked my husband if he wanted to get a quick bite at A&W. Moments later, we were in competing lines for A&W and McDonald’s across the street. It was shocking to see cars blocking the entrance to A&W and others lining up two fold, stretching to the street for the McDonalds drive-thru.

Not being able to get into the A&W parking lot, we parked next door before joining the line ups inside.

With all this excitement, and jostling for position, I feel like we really earned our burger and fries.

Jesmina Bisrovic, Willoughby

.

• READ MORE: Dump truck seen dragging power pole down road in Maple Ridge

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
REVERSE ANGLE: Premier’s pot-shot at young people aging poorly

Just Posted

Laura Rosengren is one of three artists preparing a motherhood-based exhibition at the Fort Gallery later this month. This painting is entitled “Director.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Trio of artists prepare to tackle motherhood in upcoming exhibit

Next exhibit for Fort Gallery, in the village of Fort Langley, is called Comforter

A significant portion of North Langley was without power for several hours in late March 2021, prompting big lines at local fast food restaurants. (File photo)
LETTER: Langley residents power through outage sustained with fast food

One of those who lost power found everyone had the same idea – go eat

Fire crews lugged extinguishers into the deep brush at the west side of the Langley airport to fight a small fire on Sunday, April 4 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley fire crews lug extinguishers into deep brush to fight blaze

Blaze reported near Langley airport

A come-from-behind 5-4 victory over the Victoria Royals gave the Vancouver Giants their second win in a row Tuesday night, March 30, in Kamloops (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Back to the ice: Vancouver Giants resume play Sunday

Langley-based team scheduled to play three games in four days, following COVID postponement

Google image of Brookswood Secondary School, which reported a COVID-19 case on March 31 (file)
COVID case reported at Brookswood Secondary School

Number of Langley schools reporting exposures now five

People line up at a COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada’s total COVID-19 case count surpasses one million

Some provinces have introduced stricter public health measures in a bid to contain the spread of variants

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Seven more Vancouver Canucks added to NHL’s COVID protocol list

The news comes as B.C. set a record for positive cases Saturday with 1,072 new infections

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hundreds of people march along Yale Road near Hodgins Avenue during the Fraser Valley Freedom Rally on Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Hundreds rally in Fraser Valley in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Large group of unmasked protesters from Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley gathered for FV Freedom Rally

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

Individuals in Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health Authority regions could soon be provided with a free TransLink shuttle service to COVID-19 vaccination sites. (Black Press Media/Lauren Collins)
TransLink devotes 10 buses to use as free COVID-19 vaccination site shuttles

‘If you know of a group of individuals who are having trouble accessing their clinics, we want to hear from you,’ says interim CEO

Most Read