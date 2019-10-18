LETTER: Langley riding campaign manager sets the record straight

Not all Cloverdale-Langley candidates attended all local all-candidate forums.

Dear Editor,

I’m writing in response to Frank Bucholtz’s article titled “Local info key in voting.”

I’m the campaign manager for John Aldag’s re-election and want to draw your attention to some inaccuracies in your article that must be addressed. In reference to local candidates, Frank says, “Unlike the federal leaders, they readily answer questions, talk to people directly, and take part in debates.” Frank further notes, “There have been numerous debates already, and at most of them, all the candidates have been there. There have been plenty of opportunities to meet voters.” And lastly, “if any potential voter wants to talk to a candidate, they will have no problem doing so.”

This is not happening at debates involving candidates for Cloverdale-Langley City. The Liberal candidate, John Aldag, has attended all seven events that he was invited to attend. To his credit, the NDP candidate also attended the seven all-candidates’ events. The PPC candidate attended four events. Tamara Jansen from the Conservatives only attended three business-themed events. And Caelum Nutbrown from the Greens attended a mere two events.

The Conservative candidate directed questions from both the media and public to her PR handler as she fled the debate in Cloverdale, and neither the Conservative nor Green candidates responded to questions from your sister paper for a piece on the candidates.

Based on my observations during this campaign period, only the Liberal and NDP candidates have succeeded in meeting the statements made by Mr. Bucholtz about local candidates and their willingness to address potential voters.

Your readers have the right to factual information, especially when so much is at stake. I’m sure you agree.

Cindy Dalglish, campaign manager for John Aldag’s Re-election

