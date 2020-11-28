LETTER: Langley, ring those Christmas bells

Global campaign asks people to ring bells for two minutes outside at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve local time

Local people are signing onto an online campaign to have people stand out of doors at 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and ring bells for two minutes. (Facebook post)

This is actually from a Facebook page Worldwide Santa’s Christmas Eve Jingle, and the words below are what this is all about.

I think it is a super idea and so have over 200K people around the world, and yes, others from Langley.

This is something that can be done on front stairs, parking lots and balconies, and no matter what else this year brings, this can happen.

Think it would be great to get the word out as everything else Christmas is being cancelled.

Barbara Stoll, Langley City

Facebook post:

On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. in your own time zone wherever you are in the world, we are asking everyone to come outside and ring your bells for two minutes to spread Christmas cheer and help Santa fly his sleigh.

After a tough year it would be an amazing memory for the kids in and around our communities.

Thanks so much for all your shares, likes, loves and invites. We are going to make Christmas Eve 2020 the most memorable one ever!

No matter what COVID brings, this event can still happen! It cannot be taken away from us or cancelled. It gives us something to look forward to something to enjoy. For a short moment we will be smiling, kids will be laughing with not a care in the world. For two minutes nobody will feel alone. The kids will be happy in the knowledge they have just given Santa rocket fuel.

Thank you everyone your all truly amazing. Now let’s end Christmas Eve 2020 with a bit of magic.

Lets do this worldwide.

