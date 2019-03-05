LETTER: Langley roadway has been dangerous for decades

A former Langley Township staffer would like to see 16th Avenue safety issues resolved.

Dear Editor,

As I have worked for the Township of Langley for 30 years (now retired), I have spent endless hours as a foreman and a truck driver snow plow operator and labourer. This issue on 16th Avenue has been a issue for the 30 years I worked there and is still not resolved.

Trucks from across the valley use that road as their personal highway without paying taxes to the Township, and the Township is on the hook for all repairs and first responder times.

I could give endless stories of being pressured to speed, getting passed at inappropriate times at 248th Street in the left turn lane… I could go on.

Is there a solution?

The debate was always to make Zero Avenue a truck route, and double lane 16th Avenue, but at this point it’s a extremely dangerous road to be on and a something certainly needs be resolved.

Dale Nordal, Langley City

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Killer whales are the new polar bears of politics

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley artist muses about longtime local newspaper

The Langley Advance and Langley Times were amalgamated March 1, 2019.

LETTER: Langley retiree critical of workplace cruelty

Watching four friends be fired in a callous manner has a local woman questioning modern business.

Fraser Valley auction to help feed Syrians and South Sudanese

Beef and dairy breeds being accepted as donations for annual charitable event

Murdered man’s memorial car show moves to Aldergrove

The annual Bradley McPherson Memorial Show & Shine will be hosted at the Twilight Drive-In lot.

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen aim for playoff sweep

Team takes 3-0 series lead over Chilliwack

Harbour seal found on Vancouver beach with 23 shotgun pellets in face

The seal was seriously injured by birdshot, now in treatment at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre

MP calls for federal review after B.C. serial killer downgraded to medium-security prison

Cody Legebokoff, found guilty in the deaths of four women, has been transferred to a facility in Ontario

Bus that replaced Greyhound not following licence requirements

Rider Express is required to run daily service from Calgary to Vancouver but only provides weekly

Abbotsford officer injured in Burnaby hit-and-run now home recovering

Other officer injured in crash on Monday is still in hospital

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

He cancelled his scheduled visit to Regina today

Serena Ryder, Bahamas headline Squamish Constellation music fest

The event takes place at Hendrickson Field in Squamish on July 26-28

Man wanted on 9 B.C.-wide warrants calls police to change address

Stevie Ziko calls Abbotsford Police using phone linked to fraudulent car purchases

B.C.’s natural gas taxes deter new investment, study says

Fifth highest among energy producing regions in North America

Soccer club knew about suspended B.C. coach’s past, says ex-member

Former Coastal coach refutes club’s claim that it was unaware of fellow coach’s ‘inappropriate conduct’

Most Read