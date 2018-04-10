LETTER: Langley senior applauds private clinic crackdown

Man in 80s is hopeful changes will bring faster access to B.C. health care.

Dear Editor,

What is the current government action plan to stop unlawful health care billings?

We do not need USA type health care.

Now I hear the federal government will assess B.C. a $15-million penalty for allowing unlawful health care. Thank you to the Liberals for that.

Yes I’m a senoir, near 80. Fortunately I have not needed care that takes many months to get appointments.

I was born and lived in B.C. and was always told our health care plan is the best.

Obviously previous governments were not looking after our interests for best health care. Thank you Liberals.

I support public health care and the B.C. government’s crackdown on private clinics and unlawful private fees in order to protect patients.

The province’s plan to clean up unlawful private billing, combined with the new surgical and diagnostic imaging strategy to drive down wait times in the public system.

This will mean patients will get faster access to care without facing steep private fees.

Gordon Clemett, Fort Langley

