LETTER: Langley senior doesn’t back down from rude pickup driver

Dear Editor,

Re: [Letter: Scooter user frustrated by motorists, Langley Advance Times, Oct. 28] and [Letter: Crossing frustrates, Langley Advance Times, Nov. 4]

I sympathize with the two residents of Langley City who wrote in to describe the perils of simply crossing the street (in designated areas).

I am an able-bodied senior who has also faced challenges. While crossing 206th at Fraser Highway, a huge truck wanted to make a right turn on 206th and didn’t appreciate my pedestrian right of way. When my head was level with his grill, he blasted his horn. It hurt, but I wouldn’t give him the satisfaction of reacting to it.

I thought, there he is behind a huge engine protected from the elements and here I am, all of 135 lbs. soaking wet in all weathers.

Great contest.

What are motorists thinking?

When I moved here in ‘74 (granted a different age), I was advised that road rules were strictly enforced to respect pedestrians. This province and city has moved so far from that dictate that all pedestrians are vulnerable.

I feel sad that society has become so callous.

Bev Enos, Langley City

