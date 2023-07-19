LETTER: Langley senior okay with second-storey library location

Having branch not at ground level better than having no branch at all, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

[Re: Township cancels library, Langley Advance Times, July 6]

No doubt you have already received responses to your online poll question “When is the last time you have seen a library on the second floor?”

Unless there has been a change since I moved nine years ago from South Surrey to Langley, the Semiahmoo branch of the Surrey Library is located on the second floor. Elevators were available, and I never heard complaints. I usually took the stairs for exercise. (I was 70 then.)

I agree it’s not ideal, but better than not having a library at all.

Linda Johnson, Murrayville

