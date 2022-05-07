LETTER: Langley senior pleads for justice for Ukraine

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

Letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, NATO, and the United Nations.

This is not a letter but a plea for sanity in this world of war against Ukraine. Every world organization and body of governments must be brought forward against Russia and Putin to end this increasing effort of Putin’s mass murder against the independent country of Ukraine and its people.

Send the demand to “Russia and its people” by all means available to hand over Putin to the International Criminal Court to stand trial for crimes against humanity and for invading a sovereign, peaceful nation.

This is not an oblique plea to be put aside for thousands are dying and the body of moments count as a whole nation may be wiped off the map if Putin is not stopped.

The world organizations that we, the people, gave birth to to keep our world civilized and to guide the world for peace in all times needs to make this statement to Russia, “Give up, Putin!”

“No, this is not a letter. It is humanity calling out!”

Cran Campbell, Langley City

