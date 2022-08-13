LETTER: Langley senior too independent to qualify for housing help

Dear Editor,
Please explain this. I’m baffled!
I live in Pyramid Apartments and have to move. I need assisted living.
I cannot be put on the waiting list, because I don’t use Langley Home Support.
I pay a neighbour for the help I need, taking out my garbage, cleaning my suite, and picking up groceries or supplies as needed. Note: Langley Home Support does not offer any of these.
I have a top of the line bath seat so I can safely shower myself with no assistance.
I order complete meals (Better Meals) which I heat in the microwave with no assistance.
I have groceries delivered from Save-On.
Do I need to have a home support worker come once a day to ask if I took my meds?
Do I need to have a home support worker come and watch me take a shower (which Langley will pay for) so I can ask for a place in assisted living?
Truly baffled.
Barbara E. Williamson, Langley City
