LETTER: Langley seniors complex residents gather for perogy dinner fundraiser

Dear Editor,

The ladies social club of Riverwynde townhouse complex hosted a Ukrainian theme fundraising dinner on May 13.

The evening was well attended, a huge success, and a delightful meal was served. We all had fun planning this special event, and many thanks to all our social club ladies for their dedication and hard work.

In banding together with our community, Riverwynde raised $6,000, which goes to the Ukrainian Red Cross. A heartfelt thank you to all our people in Riverwynde for your generous support. Well done!

We should all be very proud of the caring/sharing special evening. We should also every day be thankful for what we have. We all believed this was a very special cause to support.

Dale Holly, Langley City

