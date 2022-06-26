LETTER: Langley should cancel rodeo, not just omit some events

Dear Editor,

Re: [LETTER: Revamp event to end animal cruelty, Langley Advance Times, June 16]

In response to the letter on June 16 titled Revamp event to end animal cruelty, I would suggest that the only way to truly end animal cruelty would be to cancel the proposed rodeo.

While I applaud efforts to remove events that cause the most stress and harm to animals, from what I heard at the Township council meeting on Monday, June 13, that choice was made because the public does not support roping or wrestling, and this is an effort to get the rodeo to go ahead, not a choice made on behalf of animal welfare.

Moving forward with bucking events, such as bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding are still detrimental to animal well being. Bucking events rely on stress and discomfort to make animals perform. This happens through the use of the rider’s spurs and from a flank strap that is tightened around the animal’s hindquarters, which causes them to buck in response. Those animals are terrified and in discomfort, and that is undeniably cruel.

I do not believe it is possible to watch a rodeo guilt-free as suggested in the June 16 letter, and I plan to show my children a positive example by refraining from supporting events which use animals as entertainment, including the proposed rodeo.

I believe there are much better ways to celebrate community and our equestrian and agricultural history in Langley without supporting inherently cruel rodeos.

Shara Knoblauch, Langley

