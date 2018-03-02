LETTER: Langley should follow Surrey’s lead in road building

A Brookswood resident suggests neighbours to the west have a better idea – construct roads first.

Dear Editor,

[RE: Former Langley councillor offers suggestion for road congestion, Feb. 28, Langley Advance]

Well, one thing we can all agree on is the fact that road is a complete mess.

I recently was driving around Surrey near 20th Avenue and 165th Street and noticed something very foreign, and very forward thinking.

They had the roads, the sewers, the streetlights and the sidewalks all completed in an area with no houses or condos built on it yet.

I thought to myself, why couldn’t the Township of Langley (TOL) have done this?

I wish I had the answer.

As Steve Ferguson points out, now it has to be fixed after the buildings are in?

Why does council and our TOL staff allow for such a boondoggle to happen.

Surrey says its this way or you don’t build.

I think we wouldn’t have this problem to clean up if we were to build a better Langley now, and not after the fact… I hate to say this but, can we be more like Surrey?

RELATED: Langley vs. Surrey means different approaches to road building

Scott Thompson, Brookswood (still beautiful for now…)

Previous story
LETTER: Former Langley councillor offers suggestion for road congestion

