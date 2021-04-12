Gordon Greenwood Elementary Grade 7 students were assigned to write about climate change. The Langley Advance Times is pleased to present a selection of their writings. Riley took this photo on a visit to South Korea. (Riley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Gordon Greenwood Elementary Grade 7 students were assigned to write about climate change. The Langley Advance Times is pleased to present a selection of their writings. Riley took this photo on a visit to South Korea. (Riley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley student calls on public to take action to stop pollution

Grade 7 students at Gordon Greenwood Elementary were tasked with writing about climate change.

Presented are a selection of the student writings online and in print.

Dear Editor,

Just picture this. With misty air, unclear water, and messy land, our lives would completely change.

We’d better fix this problem. The contaminants around the world are affecting the environment and all living lives. The consequences of pollution are becoming clear. It is hard to ignore this situation and may get harder to fix this problem in the future.

There are three main types of pollution, which are found in our air, water and on land. What are their main causes?

Fossil fuels are commonly used in countless factories. The steam that they generate are leading to one of our main causes of air pollution. When fossil fuels burn, they release large amount of carbon dioxide which has sulfur and nitrogen compounds. The amount of burning fossil fuel holds more gas than the plants are consuming it and can thicken the leaves which can worsen the climate change.

Surprisingly, carbon dioxide and other gas can trap heat from earth using greenhouse gas and global warming might occur. During the twentieth century, the air pollution has increased in 0.6 Celsius at the rapid rate.

After the water is used, wonder where the used water goes to. According to UN, 80 per cent of the world’s sewage finds its way into seas and rivers. When wastes are dumped into the water, oxygen can be exhausted by bacteria from sewage using up all the oxygen. It can get to the point where there isn’t enough oxygen for fish to breathe. This can lead to animal extinction. Sewage destroys aquatic ecosystem and may just destroy marine lives completely in the future. We might have to live seeing polluted water soon, too.

Farming practices and agriculture can be helpful in providing food for us, but they can also make a pathway to soil erosion. Land that is once converted into dry cannot be made fertile again quickly. The process takes at least 500 years for 2.5 centimetres of topsoil, and before that, the land is useless. Soil erosion also clogs waterways causing dead fish and other species. These lands are also often less able to hold water, and that causes the flooding and other hazardous events.

As you can see, our home might become a whole mess during the incident with pollution. There is air pollution that can lead to global warming. There is water pollution which is making animal extinction get worse. Then finally, soil erosion from land pollution can make land less fertile and the soil useless.

Giving at least some care into our home can change the environment. There should be some other ways other than using burning fossils, water dumping and causing soil erosion. Let’s take a moment to look at some ways to change our habit. We need to take action.

Riley, Grade 7, Gordon Greenwood Elementary

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley and other communities should be concerned about credit union’s direction

Just Posted

Essie Boelema, a 17-year-old lavender farmer, is passionate about the plant. (Screenshot/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Langley lavender growers say season soon to be in full bloom

Family-owned farm marks five years by preparing for a summer of sales, tours, and growth

Mounties say they “corralled” four Ford Mustangs April 4 after an officer saw the muscle cars racing down 184 Street near 53 Avenue at about 10 p.m. (File Photo)
Mounties impound four Mustangs

Surrey RCMP say they seized four cars for street racing

An LED street light. (Black Press file photo).
New LED streetlights start appearing above Langley Township streets

The new LEDs will save power and tax money

Work was underway on the interior of the new Tennis Centre location in Langley. Popularity of the sport has risen during the pandemic (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Tennis business expands into Langley

‘Busiest we’ve ever been’ says manager

.
LETTER: Langley student calls on public to take action to stop pollution

Grade 7 students at Gordon Greenwood Elementary were tasked with writing about climate change.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 6, 2020. Top Tory leaders of past and present will speak with supporters today about what a conservative economic recovery from COVID-19 could look like. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole to vote against Conservative MP’s private bill on ‘sex-selective abortion’

Erin O’Toole said he supports a woman’s right to choose and will personally vote against the private member’s bill

A sign on a shop window indicates the store is closed in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2020. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is raising its estimate for the number of businesses that are considering the possibility of closing permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Small business struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic looks for aid in Liberals’ budget

President Dan Kelly said it is crucial to maintain programs to help businesses to the other side of the pandemic

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians says that includes attempts to steal Canadian research on COVID-19 and vaccines, and sow misinformation. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Intelligence committee warns China, Russia targeting Canadian COVID-19 research

Committee also found that the terrorist threat to Canada has shifted since its last such assessment

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions increased slightly in 2019: report

2019 report shows Canada emitted about one million tonnes more of these gases than the previous year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Part of the massive mess left behind in a Spallumcheen rental home owned by Wes Burden, whose tenants bolted from the property in the middle of the night. Burden is now facing a hefty cleaning and repair bill as a result. (Photo submitted)
Tenants disappear in the night leaving Okanagan home trashed with junk, feces

Spallumcheen rental rooms filled with junk, human and animal feces; landlord scared to rent again

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. to register people ages 40+ for COVID-19 vaccines in April

Appointments are currently being booked for people ages 66 and up

A volunteer disinfects a historical Mohabat Khan mosque ahead of the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
For Canadian Muslims, second pandemic Ramadan is a time of hope and sadness

Many members of the association are trying to find ways ‘to help people stay connected to one another’

South Surrey farmland, March 2020. The province’s crackdown on secondary residences sparked protests that have the NDP government engaged in a lengthy rewrite of its legislation. (Tracy Holmes/Peace Arch News)
B.C. NDP now wants to keep even ‘non-farmers’ on the land

‘Grandfathering’ of second residences extended again

Most Read