Gordon Greenwood Elementary Grade 7 students were assigned to write about climate change. The Langley Advance Times is pleased to present a selection of their writings. (Ava/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Gordon Greenwood Elementary Grade 7 students were assigned to write about climate change. The Langley Advance Times is pleased to present a selection of their writings. (Ava/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley student crunches some numbers on food production’s eco-impact

Grade 7 students at Gordon Greenwood Elementary were tasked with writing about climate change.

Presented are a selection of the student writings online and in print.

Dear Editor,

The world is full of mysteries, some are silly, and some are harmful.

One mystery we’ve started to unravel is the GHG (greenhouse gas). GHG is powerful and is causing climate change, and humans are the main cause of it.

How are humans impacting our earth? GHG is invisible and many people say if we could see it, we would solve it. In my opinion how does seeing it change it? Doesn’t not seeing this dangerous gas make it an even bigger problem? The biggest question now is, how will it affect us and our earth?

If we have too much GHG, it can affect our earth and eventually us. Believe it or not, what we eat can affect us massively. For example, meat. Eating meat causes ton of deforestation. Scientists have observed that meat production is not only causing methane (which is a molecule that traps heat causing our temperatures to rise. Methane is 10 times stronger than carbon dioxide (CO2) Despite that, how do we know meat production causes methane? Ruminant animals (like cows, goats, and sheep) emit methane, a greenhouse gas, as they digest grasses and plants. This process is sometimes called “enteric fermentation” or cow’s burps.

Another question I’ve heard a lot is, “How does meat affect the environment?” Meat production causes a colossal impact on climate change. It is roughly equivalent to all the driving or flying of every car, plane, or truck in the world.

When forests are destroyed to produce industrial meat, millions of billions of tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) are released out into the atmosphere thus causing even more global warming. Humans have released so much carbon into the atmosphere because of all the fossil fuels and deforestation that the whole atmosphere contains 32 per cent more carbon dioxide (CO2) today than at the start of the 20th century.

To sum up everything that I have stated above, humans are hurting our earth without realizing we are also hurting ourselves.

Following the meat production, we have cars and planes. We all use cars to do our day-to-day routine or when we fly in a plane so we can go on a vacation. Some people know the consequences but not all.

I’m guessing if you’re reading this you either know a bit but want to know more about our fascinating earth or if not, you’re reading this so you can learn more.

Either way let me tell you the severe consequences of airplanes and cars.

Airplanes produce GHG which is mainly CO2. All of these gases are produced when the airplane is burning fuel.

A question I’ve heard before is, “How does extra carbon dioxide impact us? Well, for starters too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increases the greenhouse affects. More and more of the thermal energy is trapped by the atmosphere causing the earth to become warmer than it should be.

Now for cars. How do cars create global warming or climate change? Cars emit tons of carbon dioxide and GHGs. It contributes to one-fifth of the United States’ global warming. GHG trap heat in the atmosphere which causes worldwide temperatures to rise.

Thus, I’ll tell you about farming. At every stage, food provision releases a ton of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Farming especially releases a significant amount of methane and nitrous oxide. Those two gases happen to be two very powerful greenhouse gasses. Nitrous oxide absorbs radiations and (like the others) traps heat in the atmosphere, where it can live for 114 years. Just one pound of nitrous oxide warms the atmosphere almost 300 times the amount that one pound of CO2 does over a 100-year time-scale.

Many people say we just need to trust the process, but if we don’t do anything, there won’t be a process. Thus, my question to you is what will you do to help our earth?

Ava, Grade 7, Gordon Greenwood Elementary

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley man loses confidence in NDP after Whistler vaccination decision

Just Posted

Eight-year-old Piper and her family were raising money to help Guinevere, the bearded dragon, get a gynecological surgery. Sadly, the reptile didn’t survive the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Lizard fails to survive surgery, GoFundMe dollars help Langley family offset medical bills

Guinevere, a pet bearded dragon, underwent an ovariectomy on Tuesday

.
LETTER: Langley student crunches some numbers on food production’s eco-impact

Grade 7 students at Gordon Greenwood Elementary were tasked with writing about climate change.

The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications for five schools. (Langley Schools)
Another 5 Langley schools record COVID-19 exposures

As of Wednesday, 15 schools were on Fraser Health’s list

Elmer Patzer, who turned 90 this week, celebrated a distanced birthday with a parade at his home. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley senior celebrates distanced birthday with car parade, mascot

At 90, Elmer Patzer just had his second pandemic birthday

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including South Surrey’s Pacific Highway should ‘not be left behind’

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Demonstrators at the legislature on April 14 called on the province to decriminalize drug possession and provide widespread access to regulated safe supply across B.C. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply on 5th anniversary of overdose emergency declaration

From 2016 to the end of February, 7,072 British Columbians died due to overdose

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate three puppies stolen from a South Surrey home on April 10. (Surrey RCMP photos)
UPDATE: 1 of 3 puppies stolen from South Surrey returned to owner

American Bulldog puppy recovered after being sold at Mission car show

Two women walk past ‘The Meeting’ sculptures in White Rock’s Miramar Plaza Wednesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
New public art in White Rock faces criticism as the ‘two Michaels’ remain in China’s custody

‘I would encourage people to go out and enjoy it’ said Vancouver Biennale founder

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Everett Cummings in a tribute video posted to dignitymemorial.com.
Mechanic’s death at Fraser Surrey Docks leads to $200K fine for company, union says

Photos of rally outside Surrey court posted on ILWU’s ‘Kill A Worker Go To Jail’ Facebook page

Most Read