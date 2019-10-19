Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

LETTER: Langley students street clean up more effective than climate protests

A Willoughby resident offered praise for high school students efforts in the community

Dear Editor,

I have to share what I have just seen.

I saw five students from RE. Mountain Secondary school picking up garbage in Willoughby in the street that I live on.

What a pleasant surprise. I did thank them and stated that its nice to see young students taking the initiative to do something about the environment.

Greta Thunburg has not set a good example by yelling. I wonder what she has personally done regarding the environment besides yelling. I also wonder how many of the students that took part in these rallies over the past few weeks have done.

What I did note that all of them were drinking water out of plastic bottles and wearing clothing that are manufactured from petrochemical by products. I also noted that they all arrived with their parents in vehicles.

What they forget is if they wanted to be taken seriously then they should practice what they are preaching instead of being hypocrites.

The students that I met this afternoon voluntarily cleaning up the neighbourhood have made both their school and their parents proud which I did convey to them. I also told them that doing a cleanup gets a lot more people to support them than standing on a soapbox yelling.

Kevin Edwards, Willoughby

Previous story
LETTER: Retired doctor will vote for party that brings in national pharmacare

Just Posted

VIDEO: Spartans rule in Edmonton

Langley-based volleyball teams are off to a good start

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants’ Bowen Byram will take on the Russians

Defenceman will represent WHL on six-game CIBC Canada Russia Series

Kamloops Blazers blank Vancouver Giants

A loss on the road for G-men

Boarded-up house burns in Langley City

Cause of early morning blaze yet to be determined

1950s screwball dramady performed at Langley university challenges censorship in art

Trinity Western’s theatre students present The Ruby Sunrise, running Oct. 22 to Nov. 2

ELECTION 2019: It’s so close, it could come down to who turns out to vote

Black Press Media’s polling analyst on the origins of predictive seat modelling in Canada

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Man found dead inside Richmond business, IHIT investigating

Police believe the incident was not random

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over what the school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

Most Read