LETTER: Langley suburb resident distressed by number of crashes in her neighbourhood

Dear Editor,
I would like to alert Langley citizens of a dangerous residential intersection and promote the Township of Langley to make this intersection safer.
84th Avenue and 208th Street have had three serious accidents over the last year and a half. The latest being a six-car pile up Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
I have files and photos including reports to the TOL engineering department and a draft petition created last year after an accident at 84th and 208th at the peak of the second wave of the lockdown. Due to the pandemic, I put the petition on hold.
The first two photos are from last night and the third is from June 29, 2021. I have others from a car slamming into a house at 84th Avenue and 208th Street earlier this year.
I would like the Township to either add speed bumps or a (traffic calming) roundabout at the 84th and 208th intersection. I have reported the last two accidents at this intersection to the Township only to be told nothing can be done. I worry it would take a fatality to make the Township fix this dangerous intersection.
Along with the accidents, many trucks, cars, motorcycles with excessively loud engines race through this intersection, which is also a main crosswalk for children walking to/from the nearby schools.
If traffic calming is impossible, I believe it would be helpful to have police present on a regular basis. Police can easily park at a pull-out at the base of the bridge on 208th (about a 1/2 mile north of 84th) to monitor speeds with a radar gun. If successful, a”radar trap” could calm traffic in both directions.
Jesmina Biserovic, Willoughby
PS I plan to revive the petition
.
