LETTER: Langley suburb resident distressed by number of crashes in her neighbourhood

Willoughby resident Jesmina Biserovic says there’s too many crashes at 84th Avenue and 208A Street, and would like the Township to take action. (Jesmina Biserovic/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

I would like to alert Langley citizens of a dangerous residential intersection and promote the Township of Langley to make this intersection safer.

84th Avenue and 208th Street have had three serious accidents over the last year and a half. The latest being a six-car pile up Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

I have files and photos including reports to the TOL engineering department and a draft petition created last year after an accident at 84th and 208th at the peak of the second wave of the lockdown. Due to the pandemic, I put the petition on hold.

The first two photos are from last night and the third is from June 29, 2021. I have others from a car slamming into a house at 84th Avenue and 208th Street earlier this year.

I would like the Township to either add speed bumps or a (traffic calming) roundabout at the 84th and 208th intersection. I have reported the last two accidents at this intersection to the Township only to be told nothing can be done. I worry it would take a fatality to make the Township fix this dangerous intersection.

Along with the accidents, many trucks, cars, motorcycles with excessively loud engines race through this intersection, which is also a main crosswalk for children walking to/from the nearby schools.

If traffic calming is impossible, I believe it would be helpful to have police present on a regular basis. Police can easily park at a pull-out at the base of the bridge on 208th (about a 1/2 mile north of 84th) to monitor speeds with a radar gun. If successful, a”radar trap” could calm traffic in both directions.

Jesmina Biserovic, Willoughby

PS I plan to revive the petition

