Albert and Dorothy Anderson hosted the Parkinson’s Society Superwalk Sept. 9 at Aldor Acres. Their daughter Gail Anderson-Macadam (right) headed up the local Superwalk planning team. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley Superwalk not possible without lots of support

The local organizer said the success of the Sept. 9 event means there will be a walk next year

Dear Editor,

As the planning team for the 2019 Parkinson’s Superwalk held at Aldor Acres on Sept. 9, we were thrilled with the support of many businesses in our community as well as our local Township of Langley councillors. We know it was a busy weekend of activity in Langley, but we were grateful for the presence of Councillors Bob Long, Kim Richter, Margaret Kunst, and David Davis.

We were blessed with generous donations throughout the day for lunch, the door prize table and the gift of time from others. Claud Muench brought his 1956 Mercury. Paramedic Tim Haverman brought a new ambulance and fortunately only needed to give out one bandaid. Lanstone Homes, Otter Co-op, Aldor Acres and Gourmet Donuts provided all of the food and beverages.

Alyssa Nielsen, BCCMA nominee, graced us with her music and encouraged Superwalkers to cross the finish line. Our door prize table was sponsored by WestGrow Biologicals, Numbers Unlimited Bookkeeping Services, White Spot, Cranberries Naturally, Saba Restaurant, Davistead Farms, Coast Capital Savings- Fort Langley, Skillsource (Doug MacLaren), Niche Floral, Infinity Mixed Martial Arts, Lelem Cafe, Inbalance Rehab and Velocity Cycles.

With over 40 volunteers, generous neighbours and the beautiful sunshine, it was a fantastic day. We raised almost $15,000 towards research, programs and support for the Parkinson’s Society of BC. Again, thank you to the people of Langley for supporting this community event. See you all next year!

Gail Anderson-Macadam, Langley Superwalk 2019 coordinator

Previous story
LETTER: Langley Township deciding fate of Fort heritage buildings
Next story
LETTER: Langley man feels betrayed by politicians over pipeline

Just Posted

‘Traumatic’: Homicide team investigating scene of Langley’s first 2019 murder

Police were quick to respond to the Tuesday night incident near 264th Street and 56th Avenue

B.C. con artist who targets seniors strikes again

This time, one potential victim wasn’t fooled by man said to have preyed upon elderly in Langley

Cruise-In directors powered by a pair of underwear

Saxx underwear tradition, and superstition, carries on through the years

Langley teen missing since Tuesday

Police say Rachel Fitz has not spoken to any friends

Three-car pileup injures two on 200th Street

Three cars collided Wednesday morning in Willoughby

VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Port Moody councillor says she can’t fill in for mayor while his sex assault case proceeds

Mayor Rob Vagramov is charged in connection with a 2015 incident in Coquitlam

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

Passenger posts clip to social media of driver using separated bike lane on Dunsmuir

PHOTOS: BC Ferries’ beach-cleanup team finds baby stroller, canned ham

About 330 employees volunteered to clean up about 50 kilometres of shoreline

Most Read