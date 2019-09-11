LETTER: Langley Superwalk not possible without lots of support

The local organizer said the success of the Sept. 9 event means there will be a walk next year

Albert and Dorothy Anderson hosted the Parkinson’s Society Superwalk Sept. 9 at Aldor Acres. Their daughter Gail Anderson-Macadam (right) headed up the local Superwalk planning team. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

As the planning team for the 2019 Parkinson’s Superwalk held at Aldor Acres on Sept. 9, we were thrilled with the support of many businesses in our community as well as our local Township of Langley councillors. We know it was a busy weekend of activity in Langley, but we were grateful for the presence of Councillors Bob Long, Kim Richter, Margaret Kunst, and David Davis.

We were blessed with generous donations throughout the day for lunch, the door prize table and the gift of time from others. Claud Muench brought his 1956 Mercury. Paramedic Tim Haverman brought a new ambulance and fortunately only needed to give out one bandaid. Lanstone Homes, Otter Co-op, Aldor Acres and Gourmet Donuts provided all of the food and beverages.

Alyssa Nielsen, BCCMA nominee, graced us with her music and encouraged Superwalkers to cross the finish line. Our door prize table was sponsored by WestGrow Biologicals, Numbers Unlimited Bookkeeping Services, White Spot, Cranberries Naturally, Saba Restaurant, Davistead Farms, Coast Capital Savings- Fort Langley, Skillsource (Doug MacLaren), Niche Floral, Infinity Mixed Martial Arts, Lelem Cafe, Inbalance Rehab and Velocity Cycles.

With over 40 volunteers, generous neighbours and the beautiful sunshine, it was a fantastic day. We raised almost $15,000 towards research, programs and support for the Parkinson’s Society of BC. Again, thank you to the people of Langley for supporting this community event. See you all next year!

Gail Anderson-Macadam, Langley Superwalk 2019 coordinator