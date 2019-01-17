LETTER: Langley/Surrey shortchanged on transit for Vancouver

Funding to get SkyTrain to Langley City could come from not undergrounding Vancouver’s extension.

Dear Editor,

Remember how unfair the tolls were on the Alex Fraser and Golden Ears bridges?

Langley and Surrey residents are now faced with similar inequity in the construction of a SkyTrain extension which, with available funding of $1.9B, will be constructed from King George Station to Fleetwood. Once that extension is completed, it will be 20 years before a further extension to Langley City is constructed.

For an additional $1B, the SkyTrain extension would terminate at Langley City rather than Fleetwood. Where would the extra $1B come from? The logical source is the money set aside for undergrounding the Broadway Skytrain extension.

The rest of us should not have to pay for the luxury of Vancouver having an underground system while the rest of the region goes without or puts up with a less aesthetically pleasing above-ground system. If Vancouver wants to tuck SkyTrain underground, Vancouver should pay for it. I’ve become weary of Langley and Surrey residents being treated like second-class citizens.

We spoke out and had the bridge tolls removed after the last provincial election. Let’s once again show that Langley and Surrey deserve to be treated with respect.

Allan Woodbury, Langley

Previous story
FRANKLY SPEAKING: Homeless given life-changing gift

Just Posted

VIDEO: Dragon’s Den star headlines Unapologetically Her show in Langley

TV celebrity, author, and renowned entrepreneur Arlene Dickinson speaks truths about powerful women.

Aldergrove Kodiaks drown Whalers 6-3

Aldergrove Junior hockey team secure in PJHL playoffs spot next month

Langley classical musician nominated for Canadian literary award

Cellist Ian Hampton is in the top five finalists for the RBC Taylor Prize.

Court tosses Port Moody’s ticket for anti-SOGI rally

A group founded by a Langley woman was fined for a rally in Port Moody in 2018.

Overtime heroics help Giants to victory State-side

A Langley-based major junior hockey team earned another victory, 5-4, this time over the Americans.

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out

Vancouver Island photographer makes National Geographic’s 2018 elite

Rare double honour for Marston from the 36 best Your Shots out of nearly 19,000 photos

Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Karen Wang dropped out following online post singling out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years

Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

China has called Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ‘politically motivated’

Manure company causing ‘toxic’ stink at Abbotsford school seeks permit

Property across from King Traditional Elementary cannot operate manure facility without permit

Vancouver city council endorses free transit for youth

Mayor Kennedy Stewart will write a support letter to TransLink

Most Read