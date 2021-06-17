Langley Township Fire Department provides not only fire fighting but also medical care. A local resident is grateful to firefighters for their medical care on two recent occasions. (Langley Township website screen capture)

LETTER: Langley Township firefighter care greatly appreciated

A North Langley resident wanted Township fire crews to know she’s grateful for their help

Dear Editor,

On Wednesday, June 9 a second ambulance request was made to Grants Landing Marina in as many weeks for me. On both occasions Township fire hall 8 responded.

During the first call I was put completely at ease while I waited for ambulance. Very professional and assistance given to ambulance service as it is difficult to get stretcher from float docks up the ramp to the parking lot.

On the second occasion on June 9, they had not been dispatched, firefighters just happened to be at the marina and were summoned over to where I was lying in wooded area.

They assured me that they would not leave until ambulance arrived. Firefighters were of great service in making me as comfortable as possible as we waited two hours for ambulance. Dispatcher did keep in contact with us.

They helped in getting me onto backboard and carrying me over fallen tree branches to the ambulance. This second incident with fire all 8 assistance was invaluable.

At time of writing I am currently at Royal Columbian Hospital awaiting surgery after having leg stabilized at Ridge Meadows.

Brenda Murphy, Grants Landing

