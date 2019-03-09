Letter writer Joyce Kauss took her granddaughter to Christmas Glow and calls on the Township and ALR to allow events such as this. (Submitted photo)

LETTER: Langley Township needs events like Glow

A local letter writer something like Glow is better than allowing more marijuana greenhouses.

Dear Editor,

This Christmas we took my nine-year-old granddaughter to Glow. Something to do close to home and keep our dollars in our Township. Thought it was wonderful for a fun family evening of entertainment, fun for us all getting our passports stamped and check out the venders with all their Christmas goodies. Decide we would make it a yearly event. And even go to the Harvest one.

Now I read that the stupid ALR decided it wasn’t a good use for the nursery land. What land in a cement floor greenhouse. I know they grow poinsettias so to me that is using the nursery for what it is designated.

But they have given these stinky marijuana grow factories. Glad there isn’t one in my neighbourhood. The smell and the lights would be awful to live next to.

Hopefully the Township council will give approval for them to get the ALR to give them whatever it is they need to keep up this wonderful event.

Joyce Kauss, Langley Township

