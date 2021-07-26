Susan Vowes said the Township wasted taxpayer money on these signs in Milner.

Susan Vowes said the Township wasted taxpayer money on these signs in Milner.

LETTER: Langley Township rain garden signs irks letter writer

Municipality wasting taxpayer dollars, local woman writes

Dear Editor,

These signs were placed today in the rain gardens (boulevard ditches) in Milner.

They are unnecessary and unsightly. There are already wood posts in the ditches identifying them as “rain” gardens. Owners adjacent to them are told they are responsible for weeding and general upkeep.

Now the Township is adding ugly metal signs that serve no purpose.

This is a complete waste of our taxpayer money. There are so many plants and trees that need attention from the Township. Painted metal signs will fade in time and will look even worse.

Whomever thought this was required should be demoted.

Very, very wasteful.

Susan Vowes, Langley

.

• READ MORE: Illegal dumping an expensive problem for Langley Township

• READ MORE: Community can help put waste in its place

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the EditorNature

Previous story
LETTER: Langley Township and B.C. failed residents over Walnut Grove truck route

Just Posted

Susan Vowes said the Township wasted taxpayer money on these signs in Milner.
LETTER: Langley Township rain garden signs irks letter writer

Langley RCMP found drugs, guns, cash, stolen cars, and even a stolen boat when they raided a rural Abbotsford property in June. (Langley RCMP)
Drug raid by Langley RCMP on rural Abbotsford house nets cash, guns, fentanyl

Cody Malawsky scored three times against Delta Islanders on Friday, July 23, but the Junior A squad surrendered four goals in 80 seconds in the third period as they lost 11-6. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder drop 2

Trinity Western University’s campus. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)
TWU faculty deliver non-confidence vote in president after program cuts