911 calls are handled by E-Comm, a regional emergency communications centre. (Black Press Media file)

LETTER: Langley Township should be around for after hours bylaws calls

An Aldergrove resident is concerned non-emergency calls helping to overwhelm 911

Dear Editor,

Why does the Township of Langley tell callers to their non-emergency fire department line to call 911 after hours?

The 911 system in this region is overwhelmed with calls lately.

I wanted to complain about my neighbour overwhelming the entire neighbourhood with thick, heavy smoke from burning their yard waste, but I won’t clog up the 911 system to do it. That’s what the non-emergency line is for.

Surely somebody at the TOL could answer the phone after hours.

Ross MacIntosh, Aldergrove

.

Emergency callsLangley TownshipLetter to the Editor

