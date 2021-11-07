LETTER: Langley Township should be around for after hours bylaws calls

Dear Editor,
Why does the Township of Langley tell callers to their non-emergency fire department line to call 911 after hours?
The 911 system in this region is overwhelmed with calls lately.
I wanted to complain about my neighbour overwhelming the entire neighbourhood with thick, heavy smoke from burning their yard waste, but I won’t clog up the 911 system to do it. That’s what the non-emergency line is for.
Surely somebody at the TOL could answer the phone after hours.
Ross MacIntosh, Aldergrove
.
• READ MORE: B.C. woman says husband died while family on hold with 911
• READ MORE: 911 called after customer refused breakfast at restaurant for no vaccine passport
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.