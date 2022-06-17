LETTER: Langley Township should cancel rodeo and host event celebrating horses

Dear Mayor and Council,

Re: [Rodeo comes to town for Langley Day weekend, Langley Advance Times, June 2]

As a long time Langley Township resident I would like to add my voice to be considered in the planning of this proposed event. Langley Township is known for its equestrian centres and lovely farms.

I am, therefore, fully in favour of an event which celebrates these features. However, in my view such an event can be just as wonderful and enjoyable without the cruelty normally involved in a standard rodeo.

I would propose a more progressive event with fun for all and the sanction of the SPCA. This would show a positive example to children and adults, and avoid the protests and counter protests which will inevitably occur if a standard rodeo is held.

A successful uplifting event involving no animal cruelty would certainly give Langley Township something to be proud of and all citizens to enjoy guilt free.

I trust you will use wisdom in planning this event and make it a positive experience for all.

Darlene Bezalel, Murrayville

• READ MORE: Second animal group opposes planned rodeo

