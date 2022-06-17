LETTER: Langley Township should cancel rodeo and host event celebrating horses

Dear Mayor and Council,
Re: [Rodeo comes to town for Langley Day weekend, Langley Advance Times, June 2]
As a long time Langley Township resident I would like to add my voice to be considered in the planning of this proposed event. Langley Township is known for its equestrian centres and lovely farms.
I am, therefore, fully in favour of an event which celebrates these features. However, in my view such an event can be just as wonderful and enjoyable without the cruelty normally involved in a standard rodeo.
I would propose a more progressive event with fun for all and the sanction of the SPCA. This would show a positive example to children and adults, and avoid the protests and counter protests which will inevitably occur if a standard rodeo is held.
A successful uplifting event involving no animal cruelty would certainly give Langley Township something to be proud of and all citizens to enjoy guilt free.
I trust you will use wisdom in planning this event and make it a positive experience for all.
Darlene Bezalel, Murrayville
.
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.