LETTER: Langley Township still not on fibre optic

Local resident critical of Township decision not to have to this much faster internet connection.

Many other Metro Vancouver municipalities are on fibre optic. A local resident wonders what’s taking so long in the Township. (Pixabay)

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to express my concern that the Township is falling behind the rest of Metro Vancouver with regards to the install of fibre optic internet throughout the existing (old construction) areas of the Township.

I have waited patiently for a couple of years now to be able to contact Telus and put my order in to upgrade to this much faster and smoother technology versus what I have now.

As Abbotsford, Mission, Maple Ridge and even the City of Langley gained access to this technology, the Township has fallen further and further behind.

About nine months ago I asked a Telus technician why the Township did not have fibre available and was told that the Township had basically told Telus that as there wasn’t anything in it for the Township, they didn’t see the need to proceed.

Today I asked a different technician if anything had changed and was told that they almost had a deal and that the Township backed out at the last minute due to the costs.

These costs are the same costs that most other Metro Vancouver municipalities have agreed to, so why does the Township continue to slow the expansion of this future proof technology?

It’s time for the Township to join everyone else, make the deals required, and get on it with it.

Daniel Chadwick, Langley

