LETTER: Langley Township tax increase is too much for resident

Letter writer said the current system is not working

Dear Editor,

Tax time again, and this year my monthly payment is increasing by nine per cent.

While I understand inflationary pressures, I am having a very difficult time understanding how my taxes could increase so far above the latest inflation figures.

Our politicians and bureaucrats would suggest that they are increasing services to better serve us? Would the increase in services not be more than covered by the brand new taxpayers in our community, considering the massive growth in housing and residents over the last 10+ years.

There needs to be much more accountability of our politics and bureaucrats to ensure we get fair value for every tax dollar paid and to keep any tax increases at or under the rate of inflation.

The current system is not working.

Don Nicol, Walnut Grove

