LETTER: Langley Township water policy at track championships was all wet

How many attending national event knew they were supposed to bring own water bottles?

Fans in the stands cheered on competitors on Sunday, July 30, the final day the 2023 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

Myself and a friend attended the 2023 Bell National Track and Field on Saturday, July 29, to spend the whole day.

Our first stop was at the concession stand to buy bottles of water, because it was very hot. The lady at the stand said they didn’t sell bottled water. You’re supposed to bring your own bottle and fill it up at the water stations.

I questioned the fact it was a track meet and thousands of people were attending. She told us it was a Langley Township thing to reduce the amount of plastics, and I get that.

I am sure there were hundreds of people there who didn’t know they were supposed to bring an empty bottle.

Even better she suggested we buy a Gatorade drink for probably $5 and when it was empty, we would have a bottle.

We declined and went to the grandstand to watch the track events.

What happened next was quite a joke. There was a girl walking around selling peanuts and chocolate bars, and low and behold she was selling bottled water. We bought two bottles off of her.

The whole thing didn’t make any sense. We’re not sure what was going on with this whole ordeal.

Glen Kupser Langley City

