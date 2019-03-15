LETTER: Langley university defends its cuts to music program

Kwantlen Polytechnic University says music costs twice as much to offer as other programs

Dear Editor,

Further to Natalia Kondratayeva’s recent letter regarding changes proposed to Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s music program, KPU is not closing the program and, in fact, is trying to save it.

The current design of the program makes it expensive to deliver. The university runs it at a loss and any growth in the program only adds to that loss. Faculty have been encouraged over a number of years to make adjustments to the program so that it is more sustainable, but to date, no progress has been made.

The music program is unsustainable in its current format, with costs exceeding revenues at a ratio greater than 2:1. The music program costs nearly five times more than the average KPU program to run. We understand and support the passion for a music program. That passion cannot override our need to run the program within a fiscally sustainable model.

Accordingly, our music offerings need to be revisioned as part of the university’s broader fiscal plan. To conduct a revisioning process without disrupting the academic path of students already in a program, it was necessary for KPU to cancel the 2019-20 academic year intake. KPU is committed to ensuring existing students can continue their studies through to graduation.

Cancelling the 2019-20 academic year intake into music has created space for myself, our faculty, students and other stakeholders to come together to try to develop a sustainable model for delivering a strong, distinctive and exciting music program at the university.

There are many different ways to deliver music in a way that supports students into a career and KPU is keen to explore options which could drive the university to the forefront of music education in the province.

We look forward to hearing ideas from the music community for innovative ways in which we can deliver exciting, strong, distinctive and sustainable music programming well into the future.

Diane Purvey, Dean of Arts, Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Previous story
LETTER: Does Langley’s MP still back the PM?

Just Posted

$9.8-million Aldergrove property to become 76-townhouse complex

The 7.4 acre property to be developed is west of 267 Street and behind the Aldergrove Athletic Park.

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

LETTER: Langley university defends its cuts to music program

Kwantlen Polytechnic University says music costs twice as much to offer as other programs

PHOTOS: Langley Arts Council opens its doors in Aldergrove

Councillor Richter was ecstatic to purchase a vibrant work by Aldergrove artist, Gwen Murphy, during the event.

Langley volunteer recognized for her service with a 2017 Nissan Sentra

Karen Moraes found out she was the recipient of Basant Motors’ Cars for Compassion car on March 8.

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

UPDATE: Driver dies in collision near elementary school

Three others taken to hospital.

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Most Read