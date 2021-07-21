Langley’s Shirley Sawatsky has entered the Upcycle Challenge various times over the years and this year won second place for her piece. (Sawatsky photo)

Langley’s Shirley Sawatsky has entered the Upcycle Challenge various times over the years and this year won second place for her piece. (Sawatsky photo)

LETTER: Langley upcycler hopes unique competition continues in the future

The Art of Upcycling challenged entrants to use throwaway items in new ways

Dear Editor,

I wish to thank the Township of Langley, the Langley Centennial Museum and Exhibition Centre, British Columbia Arts Council and the Langley Arts Council for showcasing creative re-use in the Art of Upcycling.

At our Museum in Fort Langley, Kobi Christian the Township’s hard working museum ‘s curator has done a wonderful job of hosting all of the absolutely stunningly beautiful works of art including my own that took second place.

This year was a real challenge, but with great people , great things find a way of happening wonderfully. Congratulations to all this year’s exhibitors and I look forward to next year’s Art of Upcycling in Langley.

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley

.

• READ MORE: Upcycling artists honoured for show at Fort Langley museum

• READ MORE: Read about when the contest was held at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtsLetter to the EditorRecycling

Previous story
LETTER: Langley City man questions why fight against racism seems never ending

Just Posted

Langley City and BC Hydro are being sued by a woman who broke her elbow falling on 206th Street. (Langley Advance Times files)
Injury on Langley street leads to lawsuit against City, BC Hydro

Langley’s Shirley Sawatsky has entered the Upcycle Challenge various times over the years and this year won second place for her piece. (Sawatsky photo)
LETTER: Langley upcycler hopes unique competition continues in the future

Willowbrook resident Khalil, Powell, 5, tried to decide which type of berry he liked best at the Langley Community Farmers Market on Wednesday, July 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Revamped Langley Community Farmers Market is thriving

John LaGourgue, vice president of corporate development at Grande West. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Aldergrove-based bus company Vicinity Motor Corp expands south of the border