LETTER: Langley voter has some questions about municipal election slates

Dear Editor,
I’m just curious…
How come Rich Coleman’s Elevate Langley slate is not running any school trustee candidates? Does this slate not care about children and education in Langley? Would nobody run as a trustee on Coleman’s slate when lucrative positions on council are up for grabs?
I noticed that all campaign donations to Eric Woodward’s Contract with Langley slate go into the pot to be divvied up amongst all Contract candidates. Who knows what the ratio is? Hopefully all Woodward’s slate potentially have a fair share though it might affect campaign donations as some donors would prefer their money going to a specific candidate.
With regard to Coleman’s slate, it’s every man for himself and no doubt the mayoral candidate, having lots of connections and years of expertise, will drum up bucket loads of cash ostensibly for his campaign.
Luckily on the ballot sheet the name of the slate is under each candidates’ name and just left blank for the independent candidates. Optimistically… this will prevent voting errors.
Diana Sampson, Langley Township
