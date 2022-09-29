LETTER: Langley voter has some questions about municipal election slates

Contract with Langley slate (Contract with Langley Facebook)Contract with Langley slate (Contract with Langley Facebook)
Elevate Langley slate (Elevate Langley Facebook)Elevate Langley slate (Elevate Langley Facebook)

Dear Editor,

I’m just curious…

How come Rich Coleman’s Elevate Langley slate is not running any school trustee candidates? Does this slate not care about children and education in Langley? Would nobody run as a trustee on Coleman’s slate when lucrative positions on council are up for grabs?

I noticed that all campaign donations to Eric Woodward’s Contract with Langley slate go into the pot to be divvied up amongst all Contract candidates. Who knows what the ratio is? Hopefully all Woodward’s slate potentially have a fair share though it might affect campaign donations as some donors would prefer their money going to a specific candidate.

With regard to Coleman’s slate, it’s every man for himself and no doubt the mayoral candidate, having lots of connections and years of expertise, will drum up bucket loads of cash ostensibly for his campaign.

Luckily on the ballot sheet the name of the slate is under each candidates’ name and just left blank for the independent candidates. Optimistically… this will prevent voting errors.

Diana Sampson, Langley Township

.

• READ MORE: When and where to cast ballots in Langley City and Township races

• READ MORE: Langley seniors centre hosts all-candidate forum

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Langley School DistrictLangley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Previous story
Painful Truth: What happens after Facebook dies?

Just Posted

Contract with Langley slate (Contract with Langley Facebook)
LETTER: Langley voter has some questions about municipal election slates

The annual Girls Fly Too event at Abbotsford International Airport was scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2, but it has been postponed. (Black Press Media files)
Girls Fly Too event postponed in Abbotsford over Transport Canada ‘demands’

Candidates running for the office of mayor and councillor seats met seniors at the Langley Senior Resources Society centre. All candidates expressed their concerns and pitched their agendas in a round-table-like setting. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City candidates head to seniors centre to meet key demographic

B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe provides an update on illicit drug toxicity deaths in the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Toxic drugs still claiming lives every month in Langley