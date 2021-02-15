LETTER: Langley walker sending out thanks and huge hugs

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

I want to say a huge thank you and give a virtual hug to the person who returned my driver’s licence to my door Friday Feb. 12.

I had been out walking the trails to Sendall Gardens and had my driver’s licence as ID.

I don’t normally carry it, but did this morning, in the same pocket as my phone.

RELATED: Kindness uprising pays tribute to memory of Langley senior

UNRELATED LETTER: New normal brings up many questions for Langley senior

When I was almost home, and in City Park, I noticed my licence was gone, and although I backtracked some, and drove back to Sendall, it was gone.

Then when I got home it was at my door. I was so relieved. Thank you again, there are a lot of good people in Langley.

Donna Martin-Tonks, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley