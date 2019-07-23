LETTER: Langley was generous during Christmas in July fundraiser

Christmas in July was a fundraiser on July 14 to benefit the Langley School District Foundation and its food programs for local students. (Rosemary Wallace photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

Re: Christmas in July fundraiser at the Oak and Thorne July 14.

As a result of a lot of caring people, many hungry kids, who would otherwise go hungry, will partake in a nutritious breakfast and lunch. Our Christmas in July was a tremendous success raising over $4,400 for such a worthy cause.

Thanking all of those who made this happen would take a full page. To name a few – GM Andrea and the Oak whose participation was outstanding, Santa (John), Mrs. Claus (Lynda), Kim, Tim, Susan, the Ft. Langley Lions, the Langley Lions, Surrey Central Lions, entertainment by the New Westminster Pipe Band and Cambree. The food, pub and staff received numerous compliments.

Is there hope for the future? As reported in the Langley Advance Times, “The B.C. government is to be commended for its new goal of cutting child poverty in half over the next five years. Now we have to hold them to account to meet or exceed that goal.” Will It actually happen? Stay tuned.

In the interim, 3,000 Langley kids go to school without morning or noon nutrition. How can they develop their mental capacity without food?

Did you know that the Langley School District Foundation can help feed a child breakfast for a day for only $1 or that the funds raised at our event went to the foundation in total? Everyone volunteered and everything was donated. The only outlay, as stated, was $10 of the $20 to the Oak for the burger and beverage which I doubt covered their cost.

Well done all those who participated!

We thank you. The kids thank you.

Don McLean, Langley