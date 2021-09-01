Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Langley woman agrees that vaccination passports heavy handed

Local letter writer said she shares the views of a Brookswood resident concerned about the passports

Dear Editor,

Re: [Passports outrage local resident, Langley Advance Times, Aug. 26]

Thank-you to local letter writer Kathy Noort for her comments about the vaccination passport.

I completely agree with every word she wrote. Well done!

Penelope Glover, Murrayville

