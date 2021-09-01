LETTER: Langley woman agrees that vaccination passports heavy handed

Dear Editor,
Re: [Passports outrage local resident, Langley Advance Times, Aug. 26]
Thank-you to local letter writer Kathy Noort for her comments about the vaccination passport.
I completely agree with every word she wrote. Well done!
Penelope Glover, Murrayville
.
• LETTER: Unvaccinated only prevented from elective venues: Langley resident writes
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.