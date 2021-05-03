Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media file)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media file)

LETTER: Langley woman amazed at emergency responders care and follow up

After a medical incident, emergency services called family to make sure they were okay

Dear Editor,

While we are in the middle of a horrific pandemic, I must share how fortunate we are to be living in our beautiful city.

I recently had a medical emergency in our home and had to call for emergency assistance. The 911 operator calmed me down quickly on the phone and instructed me on what to do and then the kindest, most compassionate and skilled crew of Langley City firefighters arrived and administered immediate emergency care to my loved one.

Shortly after, BC Ambulance arrived, worked very closely with the firefighters and got him ready for transport. Time was of the essence so they had to get him to RCH [Royal Columbian Hospital] quickly along with backup of one of our firefighters.

I am happy to say that because of their exceptional efforts, they got him to the hospital in time for life-saving surgery.

Following this episode, my daughter and I received follow up phone calls from both organizations to be sure I was okay.

Such incredible service from our first responders that so often is taken for granted. We are so very fortunate to have such support.

Remember to express gratitude for all they do selflessly.

Lynn Whitehouse, Langley City

.

• LETTER: Auntie flips kayak but nephew keeps her calm when Langley family visits Cultus Lake

• LETTER: Langley resident lauds LEC vaccination clinic staff

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Public can voice opinions on Langley Township tree efforts

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Langley woman amazed at emergency responders care and follow up

After a medical incident, emergency services called family to make sure they were okay

Taveena Kum jumps rope for Shortreed Elementary. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Shortreed students get active after boxers share inspiring jump rope videos

Annual Heart and Stroke Foundation’s Jump Rope For Heart day happened Friday, April 30

Share your opinion with editor@langleyadvancetimes.com
LETTER: Public can voice opinions on Langley Township tree efforts

Local letter writer encouraged people to provide feedback to municipality

Tatiana Tomljanovic will not soon forget Mother's Day 2020, and her visit to the tulip patch with her children. (Tatiana Tomljanovic/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Mother’s Day turns into a mudder of a day for Langley mom

Readers encouraged to share their favourite or least favourite Mother’s Day memories

Vancouver Giants snapped a four-game winless streak with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Victoria Royals (Paige Bednorz/special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win 5-4 shootout against Victoria

Team came back from second period deficit to tie game

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Woman in her 20s taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after Burnaby shooting

Mounties believe this was a targeted shooting and that they don’t think there is any threat to the public

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

(Extinction Rebellion Vancouver/Twitter)
5 people arrested after climate protesters block Downtown Vancouver streets with boat

Protesters said they will continue to block thoroughfares

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Most Read