Dear Editor,

As I was walking my dog across Fraser Highway at Old Yale Road [June 17], she seemed to suffer a bit of a seizure.

A lady who was stopped at the light asked if I needed any help.

I declined and my dog recovered enough to walk home.

I wanted to convey my appreciation to that lady’s offer of help. She must be a dog lover.

Valerie Caskey, Murrayville

